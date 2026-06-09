BITING THE BIG APPLE

NEW YORK (AFP) — Victor Wembanyama scored 32 points to spark the San Antonio Spurs over New York 115-111 in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals on Monday, snapping the Knicks’ 13-game win streak with President Donald Trump booed as he watched.

Frenchman Wembanyama added eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals at Madison Square Garden as the Spurs cut the Knicks’ lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven championship series.

“We’ve done what we were supposed to do but the job is absolutely not done,” the 22-year-old Wembanyama said. “We’re not even halfway. The hardest is yet to come.”

A raucous crowd created an electric atmosphere for the first NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden since 1999.