BDO doubles down on digital innovation

At the same time, AI-powered systems such as chatbots and automated processes make banking more convenient by speeding up customer service, streamlining operations, and helping banks make quicker, more accurate decisions.



Blockchain, meanwhile, is a distributed digital ledger that records transactions across multiple computers using cryptography, making records transparent and difficult to alter. In financial transactions, this structure improves security by verifying transfers with cryptographic signatures, preventing unauthorized changes through immutable records, and reducing reliance on a single central database that hackers could target.



Since each transaction is permanently recorded and traceable, blockchain can strengthen auditability, help detect fraud, and enable more secure and efficient settlement between financial institutions.



The potential integration of AI and blockchain into BDO’s services underscores the bank’s commitment to security, which Villareal said the bank prioritizes heavily.



“The Bank invests heavily on cybersecurity and anti-fraud platforms. Our systems try to detect unusual patterns and approve or decline transactions based on customer verification and behavior,” he said.



“On top of system solutions to prevent fraud, phishing, and other cyberattacks, we also proactively educate our customers on how to secure their accounts by reminding them not to click links, disclose personal information, or share their OTP,” he added.



Villareal noted that digital banking adoption has increased by 73 percent since 2020, reflecting the growth of the digital economy fueled by the accelerated shift to cashless transactions during the pandemic, as well as younger, tech-savvy generations who grew up in the digital age.



He added that through digitalization initiatives such as the bank’s BDO Pay and BDO Online applications, the bank continues to strengthen its position in the growing Philippine digital economy.



“Our roadmap evolves and adapts to customer needs at different points in time and at different life stages. The features that we roll out aim to integrate them into the digital economy. We always prioritize interoperability for customers regardless of the payment or transfer method they choose—be it paying any merchant using QRPH, or receiving money from different banks with only their mobile number,” said Villareal.



He added that the bank’s apps’ security systems help streamline customer service while keeping user data secure.



“For security, every transaction a customer makes needs to be authenticated, but they don’t need to wait for an OTP as they can authenticate via biometrics, which is more secure,” he said, noting that users receive real-time notifications, including SMS and email alerts, whenever they make transactions, and can view their transaction history instantly within the apps.