BDO combines digital innovation with personal touch to expand financial access

The blended approach also supports the bank’s efforts toward financial inclusion in underserved communities. Through BDO Network Bank and the Cash Agad program, the bank extends basic banking services to far-flung areas, allowing families and small entrepreneurs to save, pay, and transact without traveling long distances.

The bank also continues to support clients — particularly those less familiar with technology — in transitioning to digital banking.

“Our customer relationship representatives act as financial guides. They not only explain the features of our digital platforms but also provide hands-on assistance—from downloading the app to completing initial transactions,” Mallillin said.

Security also remains an important focus, with BDO continuing to invest in cybersecurity measures while promoting awareness of safe banking practices among clients.

“Trust is important in banking. Our goal is to help customers feel confident as they use our services, while we continue to strengthen our safeguards and support their awareness of safe banking habits,” she said.

Mallillin acknowledged that bridging the digital divide remains a challenge, noting that education, patience, and continued community presence play key roles in helping clients adapt.

As the Philippines continues its shift toward a digital economy, Mallillin said BDO is working to ensure that banking remains both accessible and inclusive.

“By enabling easy and simple transactions — whether in branches, through mobile apps, or via self-service machines — we aim to support customers in participating more actively in the digital economy,” she said.

Through this dual focus on innovation and human connection, BDO continues to support broader access to financial services in an evolving landscape.