BDO combines digital innovation with personal touch to expand financial access

BDO Unibank is advancing its digital roadmap while continuing to strengthen personalized services in its branches, a strategy that Executive Vice President and Branch Banking Group Head Cora Mallillin said aims to make banking more accessible and inclusive for Filipinos.
Mallillin told the DAILY TRIBUNE that the bank’s in-branch self-service stations and universal machines are designed to simplify transactions for clients who prefer speed and efficiency.
“They allow customers to do transactions without having to line up at the teller,” she said.
“This helps save time for individuals and small business owners who need to focus on their daily operations, while also allowing our front liners to support more complex needs that require personalized assistance.”
Despite continued investments in mobile apps, online banking, and automated services, Mallillin stressed that BDO sees its branches as “vital touchpoints” for clients who still value face-to-face interactions.
“Digital banking should complement – not replace — personal relationships,” she said, adding that customer relationship representatives remain available to guide clients through both traditional and digital transactions.
The blended approach also supports the bank’s efforts toward financial inclusion in underserved communities. Through BDO Network Bank and the Cash Agad program, the bank extends basic banking services to far-flung areas, allowing families and small entrepreneurs to save, pay, and transact without traveling long distances.
The bank also continues to support clients — particularly those less familiar with technology — in transitioning to digital banking.
“Our customer relationship representatives act as financial guides. They not only explain the features of our digital platforms but also provide hands-on assistance—from downloading the app to completing initial transactions,” Mallillin said.
Security also remains an important focus, with BDO continuing to invest in cybersecurity measures while promoting awareness of safe banking practices among clients.
“Trust is important in banking. Our goal is to help customers feel confident as they use our services, while we continue to strengthen our safeguards and support their awareness of safe banking habits,” she said.
Mallillin acknowledged that bridging the digital divide remains a challenge, noting that education, patience, and continued community presence play key roles in helping clients adapt.
As the Philippines continues its shift toward a digital economy, Mallillin said BDO is working to ensure that banking remains both accessible and inclusive.
“By enabling easy and simple transactions — whether in branches, through mobile apps, or via self-service machines — we aim to support customers in participating more actively in the digital economy,” she said.
Through this dual focus on innovation and human connection, BDO continues to support broader access to financial services in an evolving landscape.