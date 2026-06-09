Art helps Wemby power San Antonio

NEW YORK (AFP) — Victor Wembanyama escaped the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals whirlwind with some drawing in a park before playing a starring role in the San Antonio Spurs’ 115-111 victory at the New York Knicks on Monday.

The French superstar scored 32 points and grabbed eight rebounds to spark a San Antonio win that pulled them within 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, which continues on Wednesday.

“Wemby” escaped the mental tensions of the NBA Finals by leaving the hotel hours before Game 3 and making a drawing of a statue in a park.

“Really tried to relax,” Wembanyama said.