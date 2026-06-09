Art helps Wemby power San Antonio

NEW YORK (AFP) — Victor Wembanyama escaped the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals whirlwind with some drawing in a park before playing a starring role in the San Antonio Spurs’ 115-111 victory at the New York Knicks on Monday.
The French superstar scored 32 points and grabbed eight rebounds to spark a San Antonio win that pulled them within 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, which continues on Wednesday.
“Wemby” escaped the mental tensions of the NBA Finals by leaving the hotel hours before Game 3 and making a drawing of a statue in a park.
“Really tried to relax,” Wembanyama said.
“The playoffs, it’s like a whirlwind. It’s hard to put your head out of the water.”
“I need some time off, let my brain cool down, recover as much for the body as for the mind.”
The 22-year-old worked with monks in the off-season, but physically he was anything but Zen.
“I remember running laps and laps during the summer, and like my hamstrings were burning. But I was pushing through because I was trying to push my limit,” he said.
“In the playoffs I felt the hamstrings burning from running so much, playing sometimes 25 minutes in a row, so the physical aspect is really the difference maker.”
Spurs coach Mitch Johnson was pleased with the aggressive play from his big man at Madison Square Garden.