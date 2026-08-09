Netflix is reportedly shelving a planned American extension of Squid Game, a project that was said to have been in the works with filmmaker David Fincher attached to direct.

Entertainment outlet The Playlist reported that the proposed series, allegedly known as Heckler, will no longer proceed. The report attributed the change to Netflix’s shifting plans for the franchise, while Fincher has reportedly moved on to other projects.

Speculation surrounding a U.S.-based installment intensified following the conclusion of Squid Game season three. Its final moments included a scene set in the United States and a cameo from Cate Blanchett, prompting viewers to wonder whether the story would eventually move beyond South Korea.

Netflix, however, has not publicly announced the cancellation of the reported spinoff.

The series continues to rank as Netflix’s most successful non-English-language television franchise. Its three seasons have each posted major viewing numbers on the streaming service. The first season recorded 265 million views, while the second reached 192 million and the third accumulated 145 million.