Wemby finds answers in art as Spurs fight back in NBA Finals

"Wemby" escaped the mental tensions of the NBA Finals by leaving the hotel hours before game three and making a drawing of a statue in a park.

"Really tried to relax," said Wembanyama. "The playoffs, it's like a whirlwind. It's hard to put your head out of the water.

"I need some time off, let my brain cool down, recover as much for the body as for the mind."

The 22-year-old worked with monks in the off-season, but physically he was anything but zen.

"I remember running laps and laps during the summer, and like my hamstrings were burning. But I was pushing through because I was trying to push my limit," he said.

"In the playoffs I felt the hamstrings burning from running so much, playing sometimes 25 minutes in a row, so the physical aspect is really the difference maker."

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson was pleased with the aggressive play from his big man at Madison Square Garden.

"I'm sure Victor has numerous sources of motivation," Johnson said. "I don't think any of us are surprised or expect anything different than a strong performance and him being on his front foot in terms of being in attack mode."

For the Knicks, who made 13 turnovers and were outscored 25-18 from the free throw line, a perceived lack of second-half foul calls upset coach Mike Brown.

But Karl-Anthony Towns stressed: "That ain't cost us the game. Turned the ball over. Didn't execute. Didn't do what got us 13 straight wins. That's how you lose a game," Towns said.

"Tomorrow we have to get back to work, get back to the drawing board and get ready for game four."

OG Anunoby said his team was just "a little bit out of rhythm" in seeing a 13-game win streak snapped.

"We weren't as connected as we normally are. We had some mental mishaps and allowed some easy buckets, and also our transition defense wasn't what we wanted it to be.

"All we can do is move on and learn from this and take it as adversity and respond to it."