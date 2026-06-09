Apple AI Siri blocked in EU

Apple has opted not to introduce its new Siri artificial intelligence feature in the European Union after failing to meet interoperability requirements under the bloc’s digital regulations, according to the European Commission.

The decision follows Apple’s attempt to secure an exemption from EU interoperability rules for the AI-powered upgrade of its voice assistant.

The request was rejected, with regulators maintaining that compliance with privacy and security standards remains mandatory for all technology firms operating in the region.

European Commission officials said the responsibility for the non-deployment rests solely with Apple, stressing that the company was unable to design a solution that aligns with the EU’s strict data protection and interoperability framework.

Instead of proceeding with compliance adjustments, Apple sought exemption from the requirements, a move that regulators said is not permitted under existing EU legislation.

The company’s decision effectively halts the rollout of the AI-enhanced Siri feature within the European market for now.

The development underscores ongoing regulatory tensions between major U.S. technology firms and the European Union, which has been tightening oversight of artificial intelligence and digital services in recent years.

Apple has yet to announce any revised timeline for compliance or a potential future release of the feature in the EU.