Who killed Trump's AI order? Musk says it wasn't him

The collapse is the latest sign that Washington remains unable to agree on even modest guardrails for the technology -- leaving the United States well behind Europe and Asia and far short of what many safety advocates say is needed.

If enacted, the dropped executive order would have given the federal government up to 90 days of access to the most powerful AI models before their public release, and it would have established a coordinated response to AI-enabled threats to banks, hospitals and other critical infrastructure.

Politico and other media reported that David Sacks, the Silicon Valley venture capitalist who served as Trump's AI and crypto czar, called the president Thursday morning -- blindsiding White House staff -- to warn that the measure would slow innovation and hurt the US in its AI race with China.

Officials believed Sacks supported the order, but the night before the planned signing he began raising concerns that the voluntary review process could one day be made mandatory.

The Washington Post reported a broader account: Last-minute calls from Sacks, Elon Musk -- CEO of SpaceX and Tesla -- and Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, convinced the president not to sign.

Musk denied the claim on his social media platform X.

"This is false. I still don’t know what was in that executive order and the President only spoke to me after declining to sign," he wrote.

Meta also disputed the report, saying Zuckerberg had spoken to Trump only after the order was rescinded.