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LIFE

A flores de mayo of faith and kindness

REINA de la Familia, Stephanie Ruedas with designer Harley Ruedas.
REINA de la Familia, Stephanie Ruedas with designer Harley Ruedas.
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Clothes for Life, an organization of talented Cebuano fashion designers, played a significant role in the success of the Flores de Mayo, 2026 by creating the beautiful gowns that graced the event. Through their creativity, craftsmanship and passion for fashion, they transformed each gown into a work of art, adding elegance and splendor to one of the most anticipated and cherished traditions.

Held at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino, the event was a remarkable celebration of faith, culture and heritage. Participants proudly showcased the exquisite gowns as they took part in the procession, embodying grace, beauty and devotion.

REINA de la Familia, Stephanie Ruedas with designer Harley Ruedas.
Floral prints in full bloom for Flores de Mayo

Beyond the glamor and glitz, the much awaited  annual celebration carried a deeper message. It reminded everyone that while beautiful clothing enhances our appearance, the virtues we wear everyday, kindness, humility compassion, faith and respect are the qualities that truly define us.

Just as the designers of Clothes for Life carefully crafted each gown with dedication and artistry, we are encouraged to shape our lives with virtues that reflect integrity and purpose.  

Through the combined efforts of the organizers, participants and the talented designers, the Flores de Mayo, became an inspiring and unforgettable event. It was a celebration not only of beauty and fashion but also of the enduring tradition and values that continue to unite and inspire generations.

MULTI-talented director Patricio Primor with Protacio, president of Clothes for Life.
MULTI-talented director Patricio Primor with Protacio, president of Clothes for Life.

Multi-awarded and highly talented director Patricio Primor left nothing to chance in bringing the Flores the Mayo to life. With his exceptional vision, meticulous attention to detail, and passion for excellence, he masterfully orchestrated an event that seamlessly blended faith, culture, fashion and tradition. His creative direction elevated the celebration into a truly memorable experience, leaving a lasting impression on both participants and attendees. Through his leadership and artistry, Flores de Mayo became an unforgettable event that will remain etched in the memories of all who witnessed it.

VANESSA Villareal Herrera as Reina de Luna in OwenTaboada.Villareal Herrera as Reina de Luna in OwenTaboada.
VANESSA Villareal Herrera as Reina de Luna in OwenTaboada.Villareal Herrera as Reina de Luna in OwenTaboada.
MIKA Valle Emukai as Reina Esperanza in Rabie Pogoy.
MIKA Valle Emukai as Reina Esperanza in Rabie Pogoy.
BEATRIZ Roble Fernando as Santa Maria Jacobe in Lemuel Rosos.
BEATRIZ Roble Fernando as Santa Maria Jacobe in Lemuel Rosos.
ELEANOR Velasco as Reina de los Apostoles in Malayka Yamas.
ELEANOR Velasco as Reina de los Apostoles in Malayka Yamas.
JEN Sakuragi as Reina Abogada in Jongz Bea Loquinario.
JEN Sakuragi as Reina Abogada in Jongz Bea Loquinario.
LIZ Tagimacrus as Reina Mora in Roy Erwin Tizon.
LIZ Tagimacrus as Reina Mora in Roy Erwin Tizon.
ANGELICA Montana as Reina Verdad in Protacio.
ANGELICA Montana as Reina Verdad in Protacio.
MARIA Josiegen Arcilla as Maria Salome in Mercury Gumera.
MARIA Josiegen Arcilla as Maria Salome in Mercury Gumera.
Flores de Mayo 2026
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