SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
OPINION

Floral prints in full bloom for Flores de Mayo

Wearing printed flowers during the merry month of May feels fitting. It is simple, meaningful, and quietly symbolic — like offering a bloom not just in hand, but in spirit.
Floral prints in full bloom for Flores de Mayo
Published on

Printed floral outfits take on a special meaning during Flores de Mayo, where faith and tradition meet the natural beauty of flowers.

During this time, communities gather for prayers and processions, and the presence of flowers — both real and in print — becomes a quiet yet powerful symbol of devotion and renewal.

Floral prints in full bloom for Flores de Mayo
Petals and heritage: Manila Hotel revives Flores de Mayo in celebration of style and tradition

Wearing floral prints is not just about style. It reflects the very heart of the celebration. The colors and patterns echo the blossoms offered to the Virgin Mary while capturing the lively, sunlit spirit of May in the Philippines.

Whether in soft pastels or bold tropical designs, these outfits blend seamlessly with the flower-filled streets, making everything feel connected.

There is also a sense of tradition in it. Just as Flores de Mayo has been observed for generations, floral prints have remained a constant even as styles evolve. Today, modern cuts such as flowy dresses, matching sets, and casual pieces may dominate, but the meaning behind them remains the same: An appreciation for beauty, life and faith.

At the same time, floral outfits allow people to express themselves. Each print and color choice feels personal, yet still part of something shared. In a way, it mirrors the celebration itself — many individuals coming together with different stories but united in purpose.

It also creates a gentle sense of occasion. Even something as simple as choosing a floral dress can make the day feel more intentional, as if you are dressing not just for yourself but for the moment itself. What you wear becomes part of the atmosphere, adding color, warmth, and a touch of reverence to the celebration.

In the end, wearing printed flowers during the merry month of May feels fitting. It is simple, meaningful, and quietly symbolic — like offering a bloom not just in hand, but in spirit.

MALOU Rama in Hanz Coquilla.
MALOU Rama in Hanz Coquilla.
AISHA Margaret Van Hoek in Dexter Alazas.
AISHA Margaret Van Hoek in Dexter Alazas.
PENNY Carvajal
PENNY Carvajal
KARLA Henry Ammann in Philip Rodriguez creation.
KARLA Henry Ammann in Philip Rodriguez creation.
SHEILA Colmenares
SHEILA Colmenares
VALLAA Singh in Dexter Alazas.
VALLAA Singh in Dexter Alazas.
COLLEEN Barcelona
COLLEEN Barcelona
KRIS Janson in Philip Rodriguez.
KRIS Janson in Philip Rodriguez.
CLAUDIA Bezza Yeung in her own creation.
CLAUDIA Bezza Yeung in her own creation.
STEFANIE Przwodnik in Philip Rodriguez.
STEFANIE Przwodnik in Philip Rodriguez.
Flores de Mayo fashion Philippines
floral outfits Filipino tradition
May celebration clothing trends
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph