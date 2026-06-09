A bubbly weekend escape

Living well goes beyond owning a home; it’s about being part of a vibrant community designed to foster meaningful connections and an elevated lifestyle.
A premier highland development in San Mateo, Rizal continues to create opportunities for residents to come together through engaging community events that encourage relaxation, recreation, and family bonding.
Recently, Amiya Raya welcomed homeowners and guests to a lively Bubble Bash, transforming an ordinary Friday into a memorable weekend kickoff.
Held on 22 May at the development’s scenic infinity pool, the event combined family-friendly fun with the serene atmosphere that Amiya Raya is known for. Set against breathtaking mountain views, the gathering offered residents and visitors a chance to unwind, enjoy the outdoors and experience the lifestyle that defines the community.
The afternoon was filled with bubbles, games and poolside activities enjoyed by both children and adults. As guests cooled off in the refreshing waters and took in the panoramic surroundings, the event became a celebration of community, connection, and leisure.
“We hosted a Bubble Bash for everyone to enjoy. As with our other events, this one also aimed to bring the community together and encourage more people to visit and experience Amiya Raya. We also want everyone to know that there are a lot of fun and exciting activities they can look forward to here in our community,” shared Dawn Bernardo, Banquet Sales and Marketing manager of Amiya Raya.
The Bubble Bash took place at Club Vihara, Amiya Raya’s signature clubhouse and one of the community’s most sought-after lifestyle amenities.
Designed as a hub for wellness, recreation and social gatherings, Club Vihara offers residents access to thoughtfully curated spaces, including Café Vihara, elegant event halls, an infinity pool, fitness facilities, indoor sports courts, a game room and a dedicated kids’ zone.
A standout feature of the clubhouse is The Deck, a 700-square-meter open-air venue that boasts sweeping 270-degree views of the city skyline and surrounding mountain landscapes. It proved to be a great place for full moon-watching last May.