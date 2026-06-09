A bubbly weekend escape

Held on 22 May at the development’s scenic infinity pool, the event combined family-friendly fun with the serene atmosphere that Amiya Raya is known for. Set against breathtaking mountain views, the gathering offered residents and visitors a chance to unwind, enjoy the outdoors and experience the lifestyle that defines the community.

The afternoon was filled with bubbles, games and poolside activities enjoyed by both children and adults. As guests cooled off in the refreshing waters and took in the panoramic surroundings, the event became a celebration of community, connection, and leisure.

“We hosted a Bubble Bash for everyone to enjoy. As with our other events, this one also aimed to bring the community together and encourage more people to visit and experience Amiya Raya. We also want everyone to know that there are a lot of fun and exciting activities they can look forward to here in our community,” shared Dawn Bernardo, Banquet Sales and Marketing manager of Amiya Raya.