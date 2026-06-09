6 modern pentathletes grab Asiad spots

Four male and two female athletes earned qualification in modern pentathlon as the Team Philippines grows bigger by the week for the Nagoya-Aichi 20th Asian Games in September.

Just last week, two poomsae and kyorugi athletes in taekwondo made the grade for the Asian Games with Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino gaining more confidence for a better performance in the games set 19 September to 4 October.

“We got the email from the organizers about the qualification of six modern pentathlon athletes and that’s another good news for our campaign,” Tolentino said.