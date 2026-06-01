Alas squads to vie in Asiad

The Alas Women made the cut based on its International Volleyball Federation ranking in Asia at No. 10 and the Alas Men at No. 15.

There will be 16 teams each in the men’s and women’s categories in Asian Games volleyball to be played at the Aichi Prefecture from 27 September to 3 October.

The qualified men’s teams are Japan, Iran, Pakistan, South Korea, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Qatar, Bahrain, Chinese-Taipei, India, Vietnam, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Hong Kong.

Competing in the women’s side are Japan, Kazakhstan, Iran, China, Chinese-Taipei, Thailand, Vietnam, Qatar, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, India, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Mongolia and North Korea.

The AVC confirmed the good news to Tolentino, whose POC is bound to be the “caretaker” of the country’s volleyball affairs following the FIVB’s suspension of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation.