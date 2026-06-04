Phl boosts Asiad medal hopes

“Competition at the Asian Games has already become that high level and elite so winning medals are close to the degree of difficulty in the Olympics,” said Tolentino, adding that the Japanese host cities also allocated one slot for para taekwondo.

Just recently, the men’s and women’s indoor volleyball teams got their qualification for the games, triggering excitement in the local volleyball community.

The POC is bound to send more than 700 athletes to Nagoya and Aichi with Paris 2024 Olympics gymnastics double gold medalist Carlos Yulo and reigning champion and record holder pole vaulter EJ Obiena leading the charge.