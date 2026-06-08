Tulfo panel told: P841-M stolen funds recovered

The figure represents a 37.6-percent increase from the P611 million initially recorded in March and forms part of the ongoing high-stakes probe into grossly substandard, if not ghost, flood control projects allegedly resulting from collusion among Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials, lawmakers and private contractors.

The lion’s share of the P611 million was returned by former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, a central figure-turned-whistleblower in the alleged corruption scheme involving flood control projects.

Fadullon did not identify the contributors but confirmed that the money had already been remitted to the Bureau of the Treasury through the Land Bank of the Philippines.

As of last week, another 14 flood control-related cases had been filed with the DoJ for preliminary investigation, 13 of which had already been endorsed to either the Office of the Ombudsman or lower courts for further examination and case buildup.

The lone remaining case before the DoJ involves former Senator Bong Revilla, who has been detained at the New Quezon City Jail in Payatas since January over a separate non-bailable malversation case involving a P92.8-million alleged ghost flood control project in Bulacan.

Tax cases, too

Under the pending information, plunder, graft and direct bribery are among the possible charges that may be filed against Revilla and seven co-accused, including former DPWH Undersecretary Bernardo and former DPWH-Bulacan district engineer Henry Alcantara, who are now state witnesses.