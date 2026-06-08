TNVS driver slayer behind bars

Brig. Gen. Benliner Capili, director of the Northern Police District (NPD), said the suspect was arrested during a follow-up operation at his residence in Barangay Muzon, San Jose del Monte City, in neighboring Bulacan province.

Detectives also recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the killing.

According to the police report, the incident began around 3:15 a.m. Sunday when local watchmen brought the suspect to the Tala Police Sub-station 14 because he appeared disoriented and lost.

To assist the man, officers booked a ride for him using the Grab app.

The victim accepted the booking and picked up the suspect. Dashcam footage from inside the vehicle captured the driver and the passenger talking normally before the ride took an erratic turn near Barangay 176 in Bagong Silang.

Investigators said the driver attempted to drop the suspect off at the designated destination, but the suspect repeatedly refused to exit, demanding instead that the driver unlock the vehicle doors. Moments later, the passenger pulled out a gun, shot the driver several times and fled.