Rider-stabber in BGC road rage suspended

Following the viral road rage incident between two motorcycle riders, the LTO ordered the rider who allegedly stabbed the other party to appear before the Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) at the LTO Central Office on 14 May at 1:00 PM.

The rider-stabber is directed to appear and explain why he should not be held liable for the administrative charge of “Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle,"

Meanwhile, the transportation office immediately imposed a 90-day preventive suspension on the rider’s driver’s license and directed him to surrender it to the IID while the investigation is ongoing.

The agency likewise invited the other riders involved, including the victim and the complainant, to attend the hearing to present their statements and assist in the continuing probe of the incident.