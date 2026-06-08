SM City Clark promotes sustainable mobility during World Bicycle Day

According to SM City Clark Public Relations Manager Venus Magsino, “From energizing rides to community activities, our Pedal Power celebration brought together cyclists of all ages—championing sustainable mobility and active lifestyles in fun, meaningful ways.”

“Driven by SM Cares and the SM Green Movement, we continue to empower communities by creating spaces that support greener commuting and stronger connections,” she added.

World Bicycle Day 2026 is a global event that promotes the bicycle as a sustainable, affordable, and eco-friendly means of transportation. The 2026 celebrations centered around the theme “Cycling for a Greener Future.”

SM Supermalls and SM Cares celebrate World Bicycle Day with multi-mall events like “Pedal Power,” which features community bike rides, free e-bike test rides, bike safety talks, and exciting giveaways.

Cycling is a widespread mode of transport in the Philippines, with national surveys revealing that over a third (36%) of Filipino households use bicycles. There are approximately four bicycles for every one car nationwide. Biking is primarily driven by the need to save on transportation fares and improve personal health.