Shopwise Bike Fest set for record turnout

The third staging of the Shopwise Bike Fest has reached a major milestone, attracting more than 3,200 participants as it kicks off Sunday at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite, underscoring the event’s rapid rise as one of the country’s premier community cycling festivals.
What started three years ago as a modest cycling initiative has evolved into a large-scale movement advocating active lifestyles and meaningful outdoor experiences. Backed by Shopwise and organized by Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI), the event continues to attract cyclists of all ages and skill levels, from competitive riders to families and first-time participants.
The strong turnout also further cements the bikefest’s reputation as a growing platform that promotes fitness, healthy living, family bonding and community engagement through cycling. It also reflects the increasing enthusiasm among Filipinos for activities that combine recreation, wellness and social interaction.
Organizers said the event’s inclusive atmosphere and family-oriented concept have played key roles in its steady growth over the years.
Beyond the competition itself, the Shopwise Bike Fest has positioned cycling as an alternative to sedentary habits and excessive screen time, especially among children.
The event features four adult ride categories — 15-km, 30-km, 45-km and 60-km races — catering to participants with varying levels of fitness and cycling experience. Individual and group divisions are also available, allowing both recreational and competitive riders to take part.
One of the festival’s biggest attractions remains its children’s categories, which include the Kids and Family Ride, Tricycle Kids Ride and Push Bike races for youngsters aged two to seven. Distances ranging from 100 meters to 500 meters offer children a safe and enjoyable introduction to cycling while promoting active habits at an early age.
Organizers believe these family-centered activities encourage discipline, confidence and physical activity among young participants while steering them away from excessive gadget use. Parents, meanwhile, are given opportunities to bond with their children through shared outdoor experiences.