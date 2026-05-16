Shopwise Bike Fest set for record turnout

The third staging of the Shopwise Bike Fest has reached a major milestone, attracting more than 3,200 participants as it kicks off Sunday at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite, underscoring the event’s rapid rise as one of the country’s premier community cycling festivals.

What started three years ago as a modest cycling initiative has evolved into a large-scale movement advocating active lifestyles and meaningful outdoor experiences. Backed by Shopwise and organized by Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI), the event continues to attract cyclists of all ages and skill levels, from competitive riders to families and first-time participants.