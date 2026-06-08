PSC gives Baguio P20 million for sports development

Gregorio said the funding was allocated in recognition of the city's strong leadership in sports development and its established sports tourism initiatives. He also highlighted Baguio's historical contribution to Philippine sports, particularly its role in the Gintong Alay program held at Teachers' Camp during the 1970s.

The PSC chief said the commission plans to construct a world-class football pitch inside the Teachers' Camp track oval within the next four months. He noted that the facility remains heavily used by local athletes, families and youth.

Gregorio described the funding as recognition of Baguio's success in developing sports programs at the local level, adding that the city serves as a model for other local government units. He said the PSC remains focused on building sports facilities nationwide to develop young athletes and strengthen the country's Olympic aspirations.

The PSC chairman expressed optimism that improved facilities and grassroots support would help produce future Olympic medalists from the Cordillera region. He cited the achievements of Olympic gold medalists Carlos Yulo and Hidilyn Diaz as inspiration for the commission's continuing investment in sports development across the country.