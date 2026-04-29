Baguio plans rehab of Athletic Bowl pool as regional training hub

BAGUIO CITY — According to Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, the city government is eyeing the total rehabilitation of the swimming pool at the Baguio Athletic Bowl.

He said the objective of the rehabilitation is to turn the facility into a regional training center for athletes. Magalong said the city government has already secured initial funds and is working in coordination with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), which has committed financial support for the improvement of various sports facilities within the complex.

A primary focus of the rehabilitation is addressing the water temperature of the pool. Magalong explained that maintaining a temperature between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius is necessary for athlete training. Because studies indicate that solar power is insufficient to heat the pool to these levels, the city is conducting a feasibility study to choose between electric or gas-based heating systems. Early results suggest that a gas-based heater may be the most viable option.