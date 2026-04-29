Baguio plans rehab of Athletic Bowl pool as regional training hub

BAGUIO CITY — According to Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, the city government is eyeing the total rehabilitation of the swimming pool at the Baguio Athletic Bowl.
He said the objective of the rehabilitation is to turn the facility into a regional training center for athletes. Magalong said the city government has already secured initial funds and is working in coordination with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), which has committed financial support for the improvement of various sports facilities within the complex.
A primary focus of the rehabilitation is addressing the water temperature of the pool. Magalong explained that maintaining a temperature between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius is necessary for athlete training. Because studies indicate that solar power is insufficient to heat the pool to these levels, the city is conducting a feasibility study to choose between electric or gas-based heating systems. Early results suggest that a gas-based heater may be the most viable option.
Magalong said the City Buildings and Architecture Office (CBAO) is expected to complete the feasibility study within two weeks. The office’s report will determine the total cost and any additional funding required for the heating system.
At present, the existing solar panels will be rehabilitated at a cost of approximately P2 million to provide hot water for the facility’s shower areas instead of the main pool.
The PSC, according to the mayor, has already provided P20 million to complete the athletes’ quarters following a commitment from Chairman John Patrick Gregorio.
The commission has recommended the restoration of the diving pool rather than converting it into a standard training pool. The rehabilitation is intended to address the current lack of diving facilities in the region and expand the training capabilities of the Athletic Bowl.