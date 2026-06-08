More than 10,000 families evacuated after quake, tsunami threat

Among those evacuated were about 700 families from Sarangani and Sultan Kudarat. Authorities also ordered the evacuation of residents in one barangay in Davao Occidental and 28 families in Davao del Sur.

In Digos City, 144 individuals from Barangay Sinawilan were moved to safer areas due to the tsunami threat. Meanwhile, an estimated 139 families, or 1,309 individuals, were evacuated from Barangay Mabila on Balut Island in Davao Occidental.

Initial reports showed that at least 49 infrastructure facilities in Regions 11 and 12 sustained damage.

Among the affected structures were General Santos International Airport, the Veneracion Medical Arts Tower in General Santos City, the Notre Dame of Dadiangas University Integrated Basic Education Department building, the Lon Padido Bridge in Malapatan, Sarangani, the Savemore building in Barangay Calumpang, and Jollibee and McDonald's establishments in General Santos City.

Authorities continue to conduct damage assessments as aftershocks and tsunami-related monitoring operations remain ongoing.