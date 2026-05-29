Repeat offenders for robbery nabbed in follow-up operation at Quezon City

Police report revealed that a 70-year-old taxi driver is traversing Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City at around 2:00 AM on 29 May, when two unidentified male individuals boarded his taxi and posed as passengers.

Upon reaching Ramirez St., Magno II Subdivision, Brgy. Sta. Monica in Novaliches, the suspects suddenly pointed a bladed weapon at the victim’s neck, declared a hold-up, and forcibly took his cellular phone, cash amounting to P2,300 and assorted identification cards before fleeing toward an undisclosed direction.

According to QCPD, the victim immediately reported the incident to Novaliches police, prompting operatives to conduct a follow-up operation.

The incident report resulted in the arrest of alias “Yusrie” at 5:30 AM inside Nova Market in Brgy. Nova Proper.

Recovered in the suspect were one (1) blue bag and one (1) identification card bearing the name of the victim.

The first suspect arrested also provided information regarding the whereabouts of his co-suspect which police operatives proceeded to North Fairview Apartelle, Brgy. North Fairview, Commonwealth.

Novaliches police arrested alias “Naslah” at 6:10 AM and recovered three (3) small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of shabu, aluminum foil strips, and one (1) disposable lighter from the suspect.

Verification from the city police further revealed that alias “Yusrie” has previous criminal records for violation of Presidential Decree No. 1602 (Illegal Gambling) in August 2025, violation of Republic Act. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs) in February 2022, City Ordinance No. 3730 (Anti-Barker Law) in October 2018, and violation of RA 9262 (Anti-violence against Women and their Children) in 2017.

Meanwhile, police records also showed an existing warrant of arrest against alias “Naslah” in connection with a frustrated murder case issued in November 2025.

“The arrested suspects will be charged for Robbery (Hold-Up), while alias “Naslah” will face an additional charge for violation of R.A. 9165 before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office”, the QCPD said in a statement.