FAR FROM SATISFIED: Eala stays grounded, sets sights on more glory

“I’m so honored to be lifting this trophy today,” said Eala, minutes after hammering a 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 victory over world No. 69 Nikola Bartunkova of the Czech Republic that earned her another Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 125 title.

“But lifting this trophy does not mean I will be among the greats yet, so I’m motivated to keep working and I’m grateful for the part that this trophy has played in this journey.”

Established in 1982, the Birmingham Classic has served as a warmup tournament for the Wimbledon Championships with future stars like Maud Watson of Great Britain, Billie Jean King of the United States, and five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova of Russia winning the prestigious title.

Eala, who looks up to Sharapova as one of her inspirations, said she still has a lot to prove before being at par with the greatest players who lifted the Birmingham trophy.

“It sounds really beautiful, of course. All those names that you've mentioned are tennis greats and I am so honored to be lifting this trophy today but lifting this trophy does not mean that I will be among the greats yet,” Eala said.

“I'm motivated to keep working and I'm grateful for the part that this trophy has played in my journey.”

True enough, Eala had an impressive campaign. After getting drawn as top seed, Eala showcased her skills by sweeping past Priscilla Hon of Australia, 6-0, 6-2, in the Round of 32 before pulling off another straight-set win with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Alina Charaeva of Russia in the Last 16.

Eala continued her winning ways as she swept past Southeast Asian Games rival Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand, 6-3, 6-2, in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, the Filipina ace had to dig deep as she pulled off a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win over Rebeka Masarova of Switzerland to book a championship date with Bartunkova.

With her triumph, Eala shot up to No. 33 in the WTA live rankings and pocketed $33,650, or roughly P2 million.

But Eala can’t rest on her laurels just yet as she is set to compete in the Queen’s Club Championships, a WTA 500-level event, in London on Tuesday.

She will face the winner of the qualifying round as she continues her preparation for the Wimbledon Championships on 29 June.