Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera team up again for ‘Remember’

Fans of Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera have something to look forward to as the couple returns to the big screen in the upcoming family drama Remember. Production for the film is now underway, with the pair traveling to Quebec, Canada, to begin shooting.

The project brings together several major production companies, including Star Cinema, APT Entertainment, AgostoDos Pictures, and Regal Entertainment. It also marks another collaboration between the couple and acclaimed filmmaker Mae Cruz Alviar, who previously directed their blockbuster movie Rewind.

Ahead of their departure, Dingdong shared his enthusiasm about reuniting with the creative team that helped make Rewind a massive success. He said they were eager to start work on a meaningful new film and were excited to reconnect with familiar faces while creating fresh memories on set.

Marian echoed the excitement, revealing that she and Dingdong had recently talked about how much time had passed since their last movie together. According to the actress, the timing feels perfect for another collaboration, adding that audiences are likely to fall in love with the story of Remember.

Remember is slated for a worldwide theatrical release in 2026.