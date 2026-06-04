DepEd launches Project HANDA to ensure smooth opening of classes

Education Secretary Sonny Angara emphasized that the initiative is a direct response to the administration's mandate to eliminate guesswork in education governance.

"Mahalaga na maging tumpak at mabilis ang ating pagkuha ng datos sa bawat paaralan upang agad nating matugunan ang kakulangan sa mga pasilidad at kagamitan bago magbukas ang klase,” Angara said.

“Through Project HANDA, we are fulfilling President Bongbong Marcos’ directive to use data-driven solutions to systematically fix our classrooms and build a truly resilient Bagong Pilipinas," he added.

The system allows DepEd to share granular, school-level data with regional and division offices to maximize the impact of future budget allocations and streamline infrastructure assistance.

Baseline data from the tracker is already being utilized to strategically map out upcoming institutional interventions to pave the way for facility upgrades and repairs.

DepEd noted that vital repairs will continue simultaneously as not all renovations need to be completed before classes begin, ensuring urgent structural interventions are addressed first.

The system has recorded P28 billion worth of priority structural repair proposals, providing a clear blueprint for upcoming government projects.

To further promote learner well-being, the platform has listed P2.7 billion worth of requested repairs for water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities to strengthen campus sanitation.

On technological advancement, Project HANDA confirms that 76 percent or over 36,000 public schools are already equipped with vital ICT devices like tablets, laptops, or televisions.

The initiative is also tracking the progress of instructional material provision, noting significant progress in learning material distribution. Textbook deliveries are actively ongoing, with Grade 4 and Grade 5 textbook deliveries already exceeding 70 percent completion. NEIL ALCOBER