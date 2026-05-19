Ayala turns green shift into consumer savings

Rising fuel prices and inflationary pressures are pushing more Filipino households to cut spending, but Ayala Corporation says its sustainability investments are beginning to translate into direct savings for consumers across transport, energy, housing, logistics, and digital services.
The conglomerate said its push toward renewable energy, electric mobility, and energy-efficient operations is helping reduce exposure to volatile oil prices while lowering operating costs across several business units.
“Sustainability continues to guide how we respond to the needs of our customers and communities, especially in times of uncertainty,” said Paolo Borromeo, Ayala Corporation’s chief social infrastructure officer.
“By operating more efficiently and investing in cleaner, more resilient solutions, we are better able to support Filipino consumers as they navigate today’s challenges,” he added.
Aggressive expansion of ACEN’s RE portfolio
Among the group’s largest initiatives is the aggressive expansion of ACEN’s renewable energy portfolio, which has reached 7 gigawatts.
Ayala said renewable power use across 119 facilities has helped avoid around 329,000 tons of carbon emissions annually while generating more than P191 million in electricity savings.
The shift has also spread to subsidiaries such as Bank of the Philippine Islands and Globe Telecom, where renewable energy is being used to stabilize operating expenses and reduce dependence on conventional fuel-powered systems.
ACMobiity’s acceleration of its EV expansion
Ayala’s mobility arm, ACMobility, is also accelerating its electric vehicle expansion as consumers grapple with elevated gasoline prices. The company said EVs can reduce fuel expenses by as much as 70 percent when charged at home, while also lowering maintenance costs.
“At ACMobility, our strategy was underpinned by a strong conviction that the cost of mobility has historically been a pain point for many Filipinos,” said ACMobility CEO Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala.
The company has expanded its charging infrastructure to more than 200 locations nationwide as demand for electrified vehicles continues to rise.
Mixed-used development, transport-oriented communities
Meanwhile, Ayala Land said its mixed-use developments and transport-oriented communities are helping residents reduce commuting costs by placing homes, offices, retail spaces, and transport links within integrated estates.