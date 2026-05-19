Ayala turns green shift into consumer savings

“Sustainability continues to guide how we respond to the needs of our customers and communities, especially in times of uncertainty,” said Paolo Borromeo, Ayala Corporation’s chief social infrastructure officer.

“By operating more efficiently and investing in cleaner, more resilient solutions, we are better able to support Filipino consumers as they navigate today’s challenges,” he added.

Aggressive expansion of ACEN’s RE portfolio

Among the group’s largest initiatives is the aggressive expansion of ACEN’s renewable energy portfolio, which has reached 7 gigawatts.

Ayala said renewable power use across 119 facilities has helped avoid around 329,000 tons of carbon emissions annually while generating more than P191 million in electricity savings.