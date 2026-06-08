Army's EastMinCom on hieghthen alert

Immediately after the quake, EastMinCom activated its Command Emergency Response Team to facilitate monitoring, coordination, assessment and disaster response efforts. The command is coordinating with the Office of Civil Defense, local government units, disaster risk reduction and management offices, and other agencies to determine the extent of the damage and identify areas requiring immediate assistance.

At the same time, EastMinCom launched Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) operations in affected areas to validate reports and determine critical requirements on the ground. As part of the initial assessment, Orio personally led an aerial reconnaissance mission over General Santos City to evaluate the situation and identify areas that may require urgent response.

The command has also placed its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response units, medical teams, engineering assets, communications equipment and mobility platforms on standby for immediate deployment.

“EastMinCom will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available. The Command remains committed to supporting ongoing disaster response efforts and ensuring the safety and welfare of affected communities,” Orio said.