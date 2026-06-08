10ID deploys disaster response units after Mindanao quake

Upon receiving reports of the incident, the division placed its units on heightened alert and deployed disaster response teams from the 27th Infantry Battalion, 28th Infantry Battalion, Task Force Gensan, 1002nd Infantry Brigade, and the 10th Emergency Response Company to assist affected communities and support ongoing emergency operations.

Troops are conducting rescue operations, damage assessments, route-clearing activities and other humanitarian assistance missions in coordination with the Office of Civil Defense, local government units, the Philippine National Police, the Bureau of Fire Protection and other partner agencies.

Maj. Gen. Alvin Luzon, commander of the 10th Infantry Division, said troops from Task Force Gensan and the 1002nd Infantry Brigade were already on the ground assisting affected communities.

“Our troops, particularly those under Task Force GENSAN and the 1002nd Infantry Brigade, are already on the ground conducting disaster response and rescue operations in support of affected communities. In close coordination with the Office of Civil Defense, local government units, and partner agencies, we remain committed to helping ensure the safety and welfare of our fellow Mindanaoans during this challenging time,” Luzon said.

The 10th Infantry Division said it continues to monitor the situation and provide necessary assistance to communities affected by the earthquake.