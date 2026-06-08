AboitizPower, CCC sign MoU on energy and climate policy research

The Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) and the Climate Change Commission (CCC) established a long-term framework for knowledge sharing, capacity building and data-driven policy research on the power sector and climate change mitigation and adaptation through a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The strategic collaboration is aimed at accelerating the Philippines’ transition toward a climate-smart and sustainable future, helping bridge private sector operational capabilities with public sector frameworks and the strategic outcomes of the National Climate Change Action Plan.