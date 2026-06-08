AboitizPower, CCC sign MoU on energy and climate policy research

The Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) and the Climate Change Commission (CCC) established a long-term framework for knowledge sharing, capacity building and data-driven policy research on the power sector and climate change mitigation and adaptation through a memorandum of understanding (MoU).
The strategic collaboration is aimed at accelerating the Philippines’ transition toward a climate-smart and sustainable future, helping bridge private sector operational capabilities with public sector frameworks and the strategic outcomes of the National Climate Change Action Plan.
The MoU was signed by CCC vice chairperson and executive director Robert Borje and AboitizPower first vice president for External Relations Jason Magnaye, as witnessed by Mapúa University executive vice president Raul Victor Tan and CCC deputy executive director Romell Antonio Cuenca.