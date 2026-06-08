17 students from Kidapawan City National High School suffer from anxiety, asthma attack

These 17 learners were brought to the hospital to ensure their health and safety, with the school administration citing that afternoon shift learners will have no classes and should wait for further instructions.

Mayor Jose Paolo Evangelista said, “Kalmado ang tanan. No serious injuries. Learners experiencing anxiety attacks are currently being attended to by our emergency personnel.”

He added that the school is almost fully evacuated, urging parents to contact their children to prevent from loitering.