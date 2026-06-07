Three-semester school calendar aims to maximize classroom learning

Romulo said the new setup seeks to address the loss of instructional time caused by typhoons, national and local holidays, and school activities that often take students and teachers away from regular lessons.

“The goal is good. What we need to watch closely is the implementation,” Romulo said.

Under the proposed system, the school year will remain at about 10 months and continue to comply with the Department of Education's requirement of at least 180 school days. Each semester, however, will be longer than the current grading periods.

Romulo explained that every semester will begin with a "beginning block" dedicated to administrative work, student orientation and the finalization of class lists. Regular classroom instruction will start in the second week and continue for about 55 to 56 instructional days.

“The objective is for students and teachers to be inside the classroom with an actual lesson plan being taught for 55 or 56 days each semester,” he said.

An "end block" will follow at the close of each semester, giving teachers time to complete administrative requirements. DepEd also plans to schedule two-week breaks between semesters for activities such as Palarong Pambansa qualifiers, the National Festival of Talents and campus journalism competitions.

If properly implemented, Romulo said the arrangement could provide students with approximately 165 to 170 days of uninterrupted classroom instruction each year.

He emphasized that the curriculum and subjects offered will remain unchanged despite the new calendar.

Romulo acknowledged concerns raised by teacher groups regarding training and the compression of competencies into three semesters but said DepEd has assured lawmakers that teacher upskilling programs are underway and that educators will have the flexibility to adjust lesson pacing based on students' learning needs.

“The focus is to ensure that what is taught is truly learned by students,” he said.