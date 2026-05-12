DepEd, MBHTE review school reform plans in BARMM

The discussions covered the proposed three-term school calendar, the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program, revised assessment and grading systems, updated lesson planning guidelines, and the strengthened Senior High School curriculum.

MBHTE officials led by Minister Mohagher Iqbal said the meeting focused on how the reforms are interconnected and how they may be implemented within the BARMM context.

DepEd said the orientation in BARMM forms part of a broader nationwide rollout intended to prepare regional and division officials, school heads, and teachers for policy changes set for implementation in the coming school year.

Among the reforms presented was the proposed three-term school calendar, which restructures the academic year into periods for instruction, assessment, intervention, and teacher development. DepEd said the setup could provide schools with additional time for remediation and academic recovery programs.

The ARAL Program, meanwhile, was discussed as an intervention targeting gaps in reading, mathematics, and science, particularly among students affected by pandemic-related learning disruptions.

Officials also tackled the strengthened Senior High School curriculum, which includes expanded work immersion and more flexible elective options intended to align student training with local industries and employment opportunities.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said schools need clear guidance on how reforms will be implemented on the ground.

“Hindi sapat na mailabas ang polisiya; kailangang malinaw ito sa mga guro, school leaders, at learners na direktang maaapektuhan ng implementasyon,” Angara said.

“Through these orientations, we are helping schools understand not only what will change, but how these reforms can support better teaching, stronger learner outcomes, and more responsive implementation in different local contexts,” he added.

DepEd said it would continue coordinating with MBHTE and local education officials as the reforms are rolled out in BARMM and other regions nationwide.