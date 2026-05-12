DepEd, BARMM officials tackle proposed three-term calendar

The talks covered the proposed three-term school calendar, the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program, and updates to grading and lesson planning guidelines.

MBHTE Minister Mohagher Iqbal and other regional officials focused on how these interconnected reforms will be implemented within the BARMM context.

The orientation is part of a broader national effort to prepare school heads and teachers for significant policy shifts scheduled for the upcoming academic year.

Among the major reforms is the three-term school calendar, which restructures the year to allow specific periods for instruction, assessment, and teacher development. DepEd officials said the new setup provides more time for remediation and academic recovery.

Additionally, the ARAL Program will target learning gaps in reading, mathematics, and science, specifically addressing disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting also addressed the strengthened Senior High School curriculum, which features expanded work immersion and flexible elective options designed to align student training with local industries.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara stressed that clear guidance is necessary for the reforms to succeed on the ground.

“It is not enough to release a policy; it must be clear to the teachers, school leaders, and learners who are directly affected by the implementation,” Angara said in a statement.