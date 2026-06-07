Stewardship offers corporate soul

What is a company without a sustainability anchor?
We live in an era marked by climate uncertainty, economic volatility and rising demands for corporate accountability that are increasingly difficult for business leaders to ignore. Growth alone is no longer enough. Investors want resilience. Communities expect responsibility. Customers seek trust.
For Ana Margarita “Ginggay” Hontiveros-Malvar, the answer is clear.
Sustainability is not an add-on to business. It is what keeps organizations relevant, resilient and rooted in purpose.
That conviction has earned the chief reputation and sustainability officer of Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV) and DAILY TRIBUNE columnist a place on The CEO Magazine’s Global Sustainability Leaders 2026 list, joining executives, founders and changemakers from around the world, who are redefining responsible leadership.
The recognition honors leaders who are driving sustainability by embedding environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into corporate strategy, operations and long-term growth.
Hontiveros-Malvar was cited for championing sustainability as a core business function rather than a standalone initiative, helping weave responsible practices into the fabric of the Aboitiz Group’s operations and governance framework.
Yet the distinction is perhaps less about an award than it is about a worldview.
For years, Hontiveros-Malvar has advocated for a model of leadership that sees business success and social impact not as competing priorities, but as mutually reinforcing goals. Short-term results often drive the current corporate landscape, but she has consistently argued that enduring growth is built on accountability, trust and stewardship.
Techglomerate bid’s anchor
“Sustainability is ultimately about stewardship. Businesses grow best when we take responsibility for the impact we create — on people, communities and the environment.”
“When that responsibility is embedded in governance and strategy, sustainability is more than an aspiration and becomes a way of doing business,” Hontiveros-Malvar said.
This philosophy has helped shape AEV’s transformation journey. As the Aboitiz Group pursues its ambition to become the country’s first techglomerate, sustainability has evolved from a supporting function into a guiding lens for how the organization navigates risk, creates value and prepares for what’s next.
And the results are beginning to tell that story.
In 2025, AEV ranked among the top three Philippine conglomerates in the S&P Global ESG Ratings, reflecting strong performance across key governance and social dimensions.
Based on the December 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, the company’s ranking recognized its continued focus on corporate governance, business ethics and risk and crisis management.
The assessment also highlighted AEV’s efforts in human capital management and occupational health and safety, underscoring its commitment to developing talent, strengthening leadership and supporting employee well-being across its businesses.
Just as importantly, the company stood out for its transparency and data availability relative to industry peers, demonstrating a commitment to open, credible and responsible reporting.
“Our standing in the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment reflects the discipline of embedding sustainability into how we govern, manage risk and build our businesses for the long term,” said Sabin Aboitiz, president and CEO of Aboitiz Equity Ventures.
“Strong governance and a people-centered organization remain the foundations of our transformation as a tech-enabled enterprise creating enduring value for stakeholders.”
For Hontiveros-Malvar, the recognition validates a long-standing commitment to focus on issues that matter most to stakeholders.
“This recognition affirms the consistency of our sustainability governance and our focus on material issues that matter most to our stakeholders. We’re committed to strengthening transparency, deepening human capital investments and upholding the highest standards of business integrity across the Group,” she said.
S&P Global’s ESG ratings evaluate how effectively companies manage material environmental, social and governance risks and opportunities relative to industry peers, linking sustainability performance to long-term enterprise value. In many ways, they measure whether sustainability is embedded in decision-making rather than confined to corporate reports.
That emphasis on execution over rhetoric mirrors Hontiveros-Malvar’s own approach to leadership.
Apart from her role at AEV, she has championed initiatives that advance inclusive business development, agripreneurship, MSME growth and post-disaster economic recovery. Through her work with the entrepreneurship advocacy group Go Negosyo, she has helped expand opportunities for farmers and underserved communities.
Filipino leaders’ influence grows
Her inclusion in The CEO Magazine’s Global Sustainability Leaders 2026 list reflects the growing influence of Filipino business leaders in shaping global conversations on sustainability, innovation and inclusive growth.
More importantly, it points to a fundamental shift in what leadership demands today. Sustainability is no longer a corporate responsibility initiative on the sidelines. It is a business imperative at the center.
The question is no longer whether companies can afford to invest in sustainability, but whether they can afford to ignore it.