Stewardship offers corporate soul

What is a company without a sustainability anchor?

We live in an era marked by climate uncertainty, economic volatility and rising demands for corporate accountability that are increasingly difficult for business leaders to ignore. Growth alone is no longer enough. Investors want resilience. Communities expect responsibility. Customers seek trust.

For Ana Margarita “Ginggay” Hontiveros-Malvar, the answer is clear.

Sustainability is not an add-on to business. It is what keeps organizations relevant, resilient and rooted in purpose.

That conviction has earned the chief reputation and sustainability officer of Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV) and DAILY TRIBUNE columnist a place on The CEO Magazine’s Global Sustainability Leaders 2026 list, joining executives, founders and changemakers from around the world, who are redefining responsible leadership.