FPH exec wins award from Sustainability PHl

Agnes C. de Jesus, the chief sustainability officer of Lopez-led conglomerate First Philippine Holdings Corporation (FPH), earned the Pearl of Legacy Award for Environmental Governance from the Society of Sustainability Practitioners Inc. (Sustainability PH), during the association’s fifth anniversary celebration last 29 April in Iloilo City.
According to Sustainability Ph, de Jesus’ career, like a pearl, reflects resilience through industry transitions and systemic environmental reforms.
She contributed to the strengthening of environmental governance frameworks and demonstrated how businesses support national goals through deep commitment to environmental science and social responsibility.
Be the conscience of localities
In accepting the award, de Jesus called on the sustainability practitioners and advocates to continue to be the conscience of their localities and help move our country forward.
She likewise reminded them that, as environmental and social issues become more complex, more connected and more consequential, sustainability’s integrative role will be more important than ever.