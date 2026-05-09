SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
BUSINESS

FPH exec wins award from Sustainability PHl

AGNES C. de Jesus, winner of Sustainability PH's Pearl of Legacy Award for Environmental Governance this year is Chief Sustainability Officer of First Philippine Holdings Corporation.
AGNES C. de Jesus, winner of Sustainability PH's Pearl of Legacy Award for Environmental Governance this year is Chief Sustainability Officer of First Philippine Holdings Corporation.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of FPH
Published on

Agnes C. de Jesus, the chief sustainability officer of Lopez-led conglomerate First Philippine Holdings Corporation (FPH), earned the Pearl of Legacy Award for Environmental Governance from the Society of Sustainability Practitioners Inc. (Sustainability PH), during the association’s fifth anniversary celebration last 29 April in Iloilo City.

According to Sustainability Ph, de Jesus’ career, like a pearl, reflects resilience through industry transitions and systemic environmental reforms.

AGNES C. de Jesus, winner of Sustainability PH's Pearl of Legacy Award for Environmental Governance this year is Chief Sustainability Officer of First Philippine Holdings Corporation.
Foundations league raises bar on CSR

She contributed to the strengthening of environmental governance frameworks and demonstrated how businesses support national goals through deep commitment to environmental science and social responsibility.

Be the conscience of localities

In accepting the award, de Jesus called on the sustainability practitioners and advocates to continue to be the conscience of their localities and help move our country forward.

She likewise reminded them that, as environmental and social issues become more complex, more connected and more consequential, sustainability’s integrative role will be more important than ever.

Agnes de Jesus sustainability award Philippines
First Philippine Holdings sustainability officer
environmental governance Philippines leaders
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph