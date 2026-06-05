Hontiveros-Malvar cited among global sustainability leaders

Ana Margarita “Ginggay” Hontiveros-Malvar, chief reputation and sustainability officer of Aboitiz Equity Ventures and a DAILY TRIBUNE columnist, has been named to The CEO Magazine's Global Sustainability Leaders 2026 list, joining executives and advocates recognized for advancing responsible business leadership worldwide.
The CEO Magazine's Global Sustainability Leaders 2026 recognizes executives and changemakers who are driving sustainability by integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into corporate strategy, operations and long-term growth.
Hontiveros-Malvar was cited for championing sustainability as a core business function rather than a standalone initiative, helping embed responsible practices across the Aboitiz Group's operations and governance framework.
“Sustainability is ultimately about stewardship. Businesses grow best when we take responsibility for the impact we create — on people, communities and the environment. When that responsibility is embedded in governance and strategy, sustainability is more than an aspiration and becomes a way of doing business,” Hontiveros-Malvar said.
The 2026 list features executives, founders and changemakers from around the world who are helping redefine modern leadership by balancing growth, resilience and social responsibility.
Beyond her role at Aboitiz, Hontiveros-Malvar has been involved in initiatives supporting inclusive business development, agripreneurship, micro, small and medium enterprises, and post-disaster economic recovery programs. She has also worked with entrepreneurship advocacy group Go Negosyo on programs aimed at supporting farmers and underserved communities.
Her inclusion in the global list underscores the growing recognition of Philippine business leaders in advancing sustainability and responsible corporate leadership on the international stage.