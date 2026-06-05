Hontiveros-Malvar cited among global sustainability leaders

Ana Margarita “Ginggay” Hontiveros-Malvar, chief reputation and sustainability officer of Aboitiz Equity Ventures and a DAILY TRIBUNE columnist, has been named to The CEO Magazine's Global Sustainability Leaders 2026 list, joining executives and advocates recognized for advancing responsible business leadership worldwide.

The CEO Magazine's Global Sustainability Leaders 2026 recognizes executives and changemakers who are driving sustainability by integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into corporate strategy, operations and long-term growth.

Hontiveros-Malvar was cited for championing sustainability as a core business function rather than a standalone initiative, helping embed responsible practices across the Aboitiz Group's operations and governance framework.