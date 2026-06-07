Real estate agent shot dead

He was rushed to the Bukidnon Provincial Hospital (BPH Maramag) but was declared dead on arrival.

Initial investigation showed that the victim and his female co-agent were on their way to inspect a property for sale around 4 p.m. Friday.

As they were about to board a vehicle, a lone suspect armed with a pistol approached the victim and shot him once in the chest.

The female co-agent was unharmed during the incident.

The suspect then casually walked away and boarded a waiting motorcycle driven by another suspect, fleeing toward an unknown direction.

Police immediately conducted a pursuit operation and set up checkpoints to intercept the suspects.

Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage near the area to help identify the perpetrators, who reportedly did not wear masks during the attack.