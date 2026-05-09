Indian national shot dead

Based on an initial report from Caloocan police chief Col. Joey Goforth, the victim was riding his motorcycle along Kabatuhan Road in Barangay Bagumbong, North Caloocan, past 9 a.m. when he stopped by the roadside for still unknown reasons.

At that moment, two suspects aboard a motorcycle without a plate number approached and opened fire on the victim before fleeing toward Deparo Road.

CCTV footage showed the suspects wearing yellow long-sleeved shirts and shorts during the attack.

Police said investigators are still facing a blank wall regarding the motive behind the killing.

Recovered from the crime scene were five empty shells and three deformed slugs from a .45 caliber pistol. The pieces of evidence were turned over to the Northern Police District Forensic Unit for ballistic examination.

Homicide investigators are conducting backtracking operations using CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects.