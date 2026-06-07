National Open draws huge field

Close to 1,000 athletes, including some from eight foreign countries, are expected to see action in the ICTSI Philippine Athletic Championships presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) set from 10 to 14 June at the New Clark Athletics Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.
“The ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championship is more than just a premiere showcase of talent, it is a vital ecosystem for the growth of Philippine track and field,” Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) president Terry Capistrano said.
“Gathering our nation’s finest athletes alongside international contenders at a world-class venue like New Clark City raises the competitive bar for everyone.”
The countries confirming participation in the premier trackfest, popularly known as the National Open, with the ICTSI Foundation as the title sponsor are Chinese-Taipei, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Samoa and the US, according to Patafa secretary general Jasper Tanhueco.
"So far, we already had 945 registered athletes for the competition and we could hit 1,000 once the complete list is in," Tanhueco said.
The South Koreans have the biggest contingent of 15, among them four in the men's and one in the women's Open divisions, with the rest in the U18 and U20 categories.
Papua New Guinea is sending 12 athletes while regional neighbors Indonesia and Singapore have 10 apiece in the meet co-presented by the Bases Conversion Development Authority and New Clark City, the Patafa official added.
“The PSC is fully behind the Patafa and the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championship. We are also deeply grateful to BCDA (Bases Conversion and Development Authority) president Joshua Bingcang for ensuring these world-class facilities are ready for our athletes,” PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio said.
“Hosting an event of this caliber at New Clark City perfectly aligns with our vision to position the country as a premium sports tourism destination. When government agencies, national sports associations, and dedicated private partners unite, we create a premier stage where our national athletes can truly thrive and inspire the nation.”