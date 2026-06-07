National Open draws huge field

Close to 1,000 athletes, including some from eight foreign countries, are expected to see action in the ICTSI Philippine Athletic Championships presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) set from 10 to 14 June at the New Clark Athletics Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.

“The ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championship is more than just a premiere showcase of talent, it is a vital ecosystem for the growth of Philippine track and field,” Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) president Terry Capistrano said.

“Gathering our nation’s finest athletes alongside international contenders at a world-class venue like New Clark City raises the competitive bar for everyone.”