Top juniors clash in National Open

CAPAS, Tarlac — The country’s top junior swimmers take centerstage as they see action in the National Open Championships at the world-class New Clark Aquatics Center this weekend.
Featuring the medalists from various regional championships along with foreign-based Filipino tankers, the competition serves as the official selection process for the national junior seam. Those who meet the bronze medal Southeast Asian Age qualifying standards last year will earn slots in several international tournaments this year, including the prestigious Southeast Asian Age-Group Championships in Singapore.
Philippine Aquatics Inc. secretary general Eric Buhain emphasized the importance of competitions like this in building the country’s talent pipeline.
“Grassroots development remains the cornerstone of our program,” Buhain, the two-time Olympian and Philippine Sports Hall of Fame member, said.
“Events like the National Open give our young swimmers the opportunity to compete at a high level and prepare them for the demands of international competition. This is where we identify and develop future national athletes.”
Leading the field in the event sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission, Speedo and MVP Sports Foundation is 16-year-old standout Kyla Bulaga, the youngest member of the national team in last year’s Southeast Asian Games.
She is expected to face stiff competition from National Academy of Sports’ most outstanding athlete Rhianna Coleman and Southern Visayas rising star Kacie Gabrielle Tionko, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown among the country’s brightest young talents.
For PAI president Miko Vargas, the championships represent more than just a selection meet — they are part of a broader effort to strengthen the foundation of Philippine swimming.
“We are focused on building a sustainable system that starts at the grassroots level,” Vargas said.
“By bringing together the best young swimmers from across the country, we are not only raising the level of competition but also ensuring that opportunities are accessible to everyone with talent and dedication.”