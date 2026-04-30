Top juniors clash in National Open

Philippine Aquatics Inc. secretary general Eric Buhain emphasized the importance of competitions like this in building the country’s talent pipeline.

“Grassroots development remains the cornerstone of our program,” Buhain, the two-time Olympian and Philippine Sports Hall of Fame member, said.

“Events like the National Open give our young swimmers the opportunity to compete at a high level and prepare them for the demands of international competition. This is where we identify and develop future national athletes.”

Leading the field in the event sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission, Speedo and MVP Sports Foundation is 16-year-old standout Kyla Bulaga, the youngest member of the national team in last year’s Southeast Asian Games.