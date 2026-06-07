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Motion and modernity: A look into Ivan Co’s kinetic sculptures

Gathering a glittering sea of local high society and cultural purveyors, the ‘Harbinger Metropolis’ launch evolved into a soulful celebration where true hospitality met artistic excellence.
IVAN Co
IVAN CoPHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF CONRAD MANILA
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Conrad Manila beautifully toasted its 10th anniversary milestone with the spectacular unveiling of Harbinger Metropolis, marking a grand 41st chapter for its acclaimed Of Art and Wine Series. Gathering a glittering sea of local high society and cultural purveyors, the launch at Gallery C evolved into a soulful celebration where true hospitality met artistic excellence.

IVAN Co
Ivan Co transforms Conrad Manila into his imagined universe

Curated with architectural precision by Nestor Jardin, the exhibition showcases 10 meticulously engineered kinetic sculptures by acclaimed artist Ivan Co. Through an evocative blend of automatons, gravitrams and pendulums adorned with semi-precious stones, the collection explores movement and structural transformation, inviting Manila’s discerning crowd to converse with the future until 25 July.

CONRAD Manila general manager Rupert Hallam.
CONRAD Manila general manager Rupert Hallam.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF CONRAD MANILA
SMHCC SVP for Operations Cathy Nepomuceno and Conrad Manila Hotel manager Akshat Sinha.
SMHCC SVP for Operations Cathy Nepomuceno and Conrad Manila Hotel manager Akshat Sinha.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF CONRAD MANILA
MARIAN and Karl Cabading.
MARIAN and Karl Cabading.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF CONRAD MANILA
RONELSON Yadao and National Artist Alice Reyes.
RONELSON Yadao and National Artist Alice Reyes.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF CONRAD MANILA
STEPHEN Lu and Katya Angara.
STEPHEN Lu and Katya Angara.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF CONRAD MANILA
MAX Van Doorn and executive director of Asian Cultural Council Tess Rances.
MAX Van Doorn and executive director of Asian Cultural Council Tess Rances.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF CONRAD MANILA
GREG Chan (middle) and his sons.
GREG Chan (middle) and his sons.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF CONRAD MANILA
SM Supermalls president Steven Tan, SMHCC consultant Marilou Gloria, Hans Sy, SMHCC VP Planning and Design Maria Carolina Frances Manzano.
SM Supermalls president Steven Tan, SMHCC consultant Marilou Gloria, Hans Sy, SMHCC VP Planning and Design Maria Carolina Frances Manzano.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF CONRAD MANILA
RAFFY and Nerissa Banaag with Abba’s Orchard’s founders Ann and Chris Barrameda.
RAFFY and Nerissa Banaag with Abba’s Orchard’s founders Ann and Chris Barrameda.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF CONRAD MANILA
ART curator Nestor Jardin, president of SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation Elizabeth Sy, featured artist Ivan Co, general manager of Conrad Manila Rupert Hallam and executive vice president of SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation Peggy Angeles.
ART curator Nestor Jardin, president of SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation Elizabeth Sy, featured artist Ivan Co, general manager of Conrad Manila Rupert Hallam and executive vice president of SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation Peggy Angeles.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF CONRAD MANILA
Conrad Manila 10th anniversary celebration
Harbinger Metropolis Ivan Co exhibition
Of Art and Wine Series Manila
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