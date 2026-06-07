Motion and modernity: A look into Ivan Co’s kinetic sculptures

Conrad Manila beautifully toasted its 10th anniversary milestone with the spectacular unveiling of Harbinger Metropolis, marking a grand 41st chapter for its acclaimed Of Art and Wine Series. Gathering a glittering sea of local high society and cultural purveyors, the launch at Gallery C evolved into a soulful celebration where true hospitality met artistic excellence.
Curated with architectural precision by Nestor Jardin, the exhibition showcases 10 meticulously engineered kinetic sculptures by acclaimed artist Ivan Co. Through an evocative blend of automatons, gravitrams and pendulums adorned with semi-precious stones, the collection explores movement and structural transformation, inviting Manila’s discerning crowd to converse with the future until 25 July.