Ivan Co transforms Conrad Manila into his imagined universe

Ivan Co is a master of paracosmic art — a term he invented, rooted in the psychological term “paracosm.” This refers to a richly detailed imaginary world created over the span of a number of years, one that he has built and intertwined with complex relationships, ever since he was a child.

“May sarili akong mundo (I have my own world),” he admitted in our interview two years ago. And that has not changed one bit.

His inner world now takes physical shape in “Harbinger Metropolis,” a much-awaited latest exhibition to be launched tonight at Gallery C of Conrad Manila, where machines move with hypnotic rhythm, pendulums sway like mechanical prayers, and sculptures appear suspended somewhere between the ruins of a powerful kingdom and the terminal of a futuristic spaceship.