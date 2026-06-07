Mitsubishi expands Xforce lineup

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines used the 2026 Philippine International Motor Show to expand the Xforce lineup and preview its return to the plug-in hybrid segment.

The company launched the Xforce GLX, a new entry variant of its five-seat crossover, with a price of P1.119 million.

The model sits below the GLS and GT variants and gives buyers a lower-priced option in the Xforce range.

The Xforce GLX keeps the main shape and design of the higher variants. It still comes with LED headlights and daytime running lights, although the automatic headlight function and front fog lamps have been removed.