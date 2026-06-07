Mitsubishi expands Xforce lineup

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines used the 2026 Philippine International Motor Show to expand the Xforce lineup and preview its return to the plug-in hybrid segment.
The company launched the Xforce GLX, a new entry variant of its five-seat crossover, with a price of P1.119 million.
The model sits below the GLS and GT variants and gives buyers a lower-priced option in the Xforce range.
The Xforce GLX keeps the main shape and design of the higher variants. It still comes with LED headlights and daytime running lights, although the automatic headlight function and front fog lamps have been removed.
The entry model uses 17-inch gray alloy wheels with 205/60R17 tires. Ground clearance is slightly lower at 219 millimeters, compared with 222 millimeters in the higher variants.
Mitsubishi trimmed several features to bring the price down. The GLX gets fabric seats, a urethane steering wheel, a urethane shift knob, an analog instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch multi-information display, and an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The digital air-conditioning controls replace the automatic climate control system. A standard speaker system has also replaced the Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium speaker system.
The Xforce GLX uses the same 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine as the MIVEC. It produces 105 PS and 141 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT.
The model also comes with front-wheel drive, a MacPherson strut front suspension, a torsion beam rear suspension, disc brakes, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, hill start assist, vehicle stability control, ABS with EBD, four airbags, and a rear-view camera.
Mitsubishi also previewed the Outlander PHEV GT 2.4 AWD for the Philippine market.
The plug-in hybrid SUV combines a 2.4-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with two electric motors. The gasoline engine produces 133 horsepower and 195 Nm of torque.
The front electric motor adds 116 horsepower and 255 Nm, while the rear motor produces 136 horsepower and 195 Nm.