Isuzu, ACMobility aid Red Cross

ACMobility, Iconic Dealership Inc. (IDI) and Isuzu Philippines Corporation have turned over an Isuzu six-wheeler water tanker to the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) for disaster response work.
The unit is an Isuzu FVR34Q medium-duty truck fitted with an 8,000-liter water tank. It will be used for water distribution, hygiene work and other relief operations in communities hit by disasters.
PRC said the truck will be deployed where clean water access becomes a concern after emergencies, with Cebu among the areas mentioned.
The turnover was led by ACMobility chief executive officer Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, IDI Isuzu brand head Eric Wambangco, Isuzu Philippines president Mikio Tsukui, PRC chairman Richard Gordon and PRC secretary general Dr. Gwendolyn Pang.
Zobel de Ayala described the trucks as “mobile lifelines” that can help bring relief during a crisis.
Gordon said partnerships with private groups allow the PRC to respond faster, especially in places where water scarcity can become a health risk after disasters.
The donated tanker uses the Isuzu FVR34Q platform from the brand’s F-Series medium-duty truck line. It has a reinforced chassis frame and high axle capacity for heavy loads.
The truck is equipped with a Euro IV-compliant Isuzu 6HK1-TCN Blue Power diesel engine. Isuzu said the engine is built for long operating hours and lower fuel use during field work.