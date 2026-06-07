Isuzu, ACMobility aid Red Cross

ACMobility, Iconic Dealership Inc. (IDI) and Isuzu Philippines Corporation have turned over an Isuzu six-wheeler water tanker to the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) for disaster response work.

The unit is an Isuzu FVR34Q medium-duty truck fitted with an 8,000-liter water tank. It will be used for water distribution, hygiene work and other relief operations in communities hit by disasters.