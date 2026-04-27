CAAP commissions advanced Oshkosh rescue truck

“With this equipment, we are now capable of responding to incidents involving wide-body aircraft such as the Airbus A330,” Tamayo said following a blessing ceremony for the unit.

The 6x6 off-road vehicle is powered by a diesel engine exceeding 700 horsepower. It carries 12,500 liters of water and 1,750 liters of aqueous film-forming foam, a specialized agent used to extinguish aviation fuel fires.

Tamayo cited that the upgrade aligns the regional airport with higher international safety standards.

While the truck is primarily dedicated to airport emergencies during aircraft movements, Tamayo said it may be used to assist with nearby grass fires if airport operations are not compromised.