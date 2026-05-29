DT forum gears up digital mom-mentum

DAILY TRIBUNE executive director for Marketing and Brand Communications Chingkee Mangcucang and Digital Marketing executive Patricia Ramirez led the event, highlighting the central role mothers play in sustaining their family’s well-being.

The event that brought industry leaders together, including digital experts, received ample support from the Las Piñas local government, driven by a common goal to recognize the role women play in society, while equipping them with more knowledge and tools to grow, and giving them opportunities to build their own businesses amid the ever-growing digital economy.

Women-led city

Las Piñas City Mayor April Aguilar-Nery graced the event, expressing strong support for the forum and emphasizing the importance of empowering mothers through digital innovation and entrepreneurship.

The mayor showed the local government’s strong commitment to initiatives that promote women’s economic participation and digital literacy in the community.

She underscored the city government’s role in fostering a supportive environment for women entrepreneurs and in strengthening partnerships between the local government and private organizations to drive inclusive economic development.

Overall, the forum delivered the powerful message that, in modern times, mothers are positioned not only as the primary nurturers of their families but as active drivers of the economy.

300 beneficiaries

In partnership with PCSO, Tipuno X, Grab, and NutriAsia, with Maya and the Small Business Corporation (SB Corp) as benefactors, the forum drew more than 300 participants.

A social media challenge gave them chances to win cash prizes ranging from P1,000 to P3,000, as well as a slew of goodies donated by the local government through the office of Councilor Alelee Aguilar-Andanar.

Winners were chosen from Facebook posts using the hashtag #DailyTribuneInnovates, with entries evaluated for visual appeal and the best and most submissions.

Dinah Ventura, DAILY TRIBUNE managing editor and the first speaker at the forum, highlighted how the digital evolution has significantly changed the landscape for Filipino mothers, offering new opportunities for financial freedom and independence outside traditional roles.

Ventura, however, also recognized the downsides, asserting that it can be scary and confusing, highlighting the purpose of the forum to provide practical guidance and strategies to help participants confidently navigate online platforms, financing options, and artificial intelligence to create flexible careers and income streams.

“Work on your own terms,” Ventura said.

She acknowledged that mothers are the primary nurturers who care for the entire family, and now they have an opportunity to build sustainable businesses and achieve economic empowerment on their own terms.

Mothers shape economy

Meanwhile, SB Corp department manager OIC Eloisa Pamatmat underscored the critical role of women in the Philippine economy, revealing that 66 percent of businesses and 75 percent of sari-sari stores nationwide are owned and operated by women.

“What will happen to us [the country] if we [women] do not engage in business?” she said.

Pamatmat highlighted SB Corp’s loan programs designed to improve access to capital and fuel the growth of women-led enterprises, with loan amounts ranging from P30,000 to P20 million for qualified borrowers.

SB Corp also announced its latest financing programs designed for existing MSMEs affected by the ongoing Middle East crisis.

As the financing arm of the Department of Trade and Industry, Pamatmat revealed that several loan programs offer zero-percent interest for a whole year, and rates typically range from one percent per month on a diminishing balance, giving entrepreneurs ample time to grow their businesses without the burden of immediate interest payments.

Alongside this, Maya Territory Solutions manager Luis Herbosa discussed practical digital tools for moms. He introduced Maya Loan, which allows eligible users to apply for short-term financing directly through their accounts, making financial services more accessible.

Moreover, Tipuno X COO Martin Mendoza highlighted the “CIA,” which stands for computer, Internet, and artificial intelligence, as modern and technological tools that are now essential for creating opportunities, generating income, and building sustainable businesses in the digital age.

Tipuno X also gave free haircuts to forum attendees as part of its community engagement, alongside the booths of Maya and SB Corp, among others, for guests interested in starting their own businesses.