Ocean advocates warn of renewed dredging in Cavite waters

Among the speakers was Aries Solidad, provincial coordinator of PAMALAKAYA in Cavite, who described how dredging and large infrastructure projects have affected the livelihood of fisherfolk communities.

“336,000 mahigit na populasyon ang mga mangingisda... sagana yung pamumuhay namin eh,” Solidad said, recalling how coastal communities once thrived before reclamation and dredging operations intensified.

She said projects such as the Cavitex caused thousands of fisherfolk to lose their livelihood and damaged marine ecosystems, mangroves, salt farms, and rivers.

Solidad added that while dredging operations had temporarily stopped due to protests led by PAMALAKAYA, new dredging vessels have reportedly reappeared in several parts of Cavite.

Meanwhile, Miguel Vargas, founder of Dalumpinas OESTE Eco Rangers or DOERS, shared the challenges he faced in promoting coastal cleanups in La Union.

“Pag nagsasalita ka and you want to make suggestions, walang impact… baka tatakbo kang kagawad,” Vargas said, recalling skepticism from some residents during the early years of the movement.

Despite the challenges, DOERS has since evolved into a recognized grassroots environmental organization that now partners with NGOs, local governments, and private groups for coastal conservation and community development projects.

Vargas also used the forum to educate participants on proper sea turtle handling, warning against wetting newly hatched pawikans before they reach the shoreline.

According to him, prematurely wetting baby sea turtles can drain their energy before they reach the sea, making them vulnerable to predators.