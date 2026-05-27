Gov’t posts P31.4-B April surplus — BTr

The budget posted a surplus of P31.4 billion in April, helping narrow the fiscal shortfall for the year until April despite higher government spending during the month, according to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

In its latest cash operations report, the BTr said the April surplus was 53.29 percent lower than the P67.3-billion surplus recorded a year earlier as expenditure growth outpaced revenue collections.

Still, the January-to-April fiscal deficit narrowed by 14.44 percent to P324.1 billion from P378.7 billion in the same period last year.

The latest figures point to an improving fiscal position compared with the same period last year, supported by stronger customs and non-tax collections.

However, the smaller surplus relative to April 2025 also reflected rising spending obligations, including larger transfers to local governments and increased support for state-run corporations.