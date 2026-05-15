SB19, BINI join lineup for Summer Sonic Festival 2026 in Japan

SB19 and BINI are set to participate in the 25th anniversary of the three-day Summer Sonic Festival 2026 in August in Japan.
The music festival announced its lineup through its official social media accounts, confirming that SB19 will perform at the Massive Stage in Osaka on 14 August. The boy group had earlier been announced as part of the Pacific Stage lineup in Tokyo on 15 August.
Meanwhile, following their debut appearance at Coachella, BINI is scheduled to perform at the Mountain Stage in both Osaka and Tokyo on 14 August and 16 August, respectively.
Other international and local artists included in the festival lineup are Jennie of BLACKPINK, Keshi, The Strokes, Le Sserafim, Kodaline, and Jamiroquai.
The festival will take place at Zozo Marine Stadium and Makuhari Messe in Tokyo, as well as at Expo '70 Commemorative Park in Osaka from 14 to 16 August 2026.